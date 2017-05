INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marsh Supermarkets has announced that they intend to stop all sales of hard liquor.

A Marsh spokesperson did say that the supermarket will continue to sell beer and wine.

The supermarket announced last week that they will be closing all of its pharmacies.

The chain also announced numerous store closures earlier this year.

