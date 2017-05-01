Person who passed away following Lawrence crash identified

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – The person who died following a Friday evening crash in Lawrence has been identified.

The victim has been identified as 77-year-old Joyce Smith. Smith died after a two-vehicle accident.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the accident happened in the area near Pendleton Pike and Mitthoeffer Road at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Police said a vehicle was eastbound on Pendleton Pike when a westbound vehicle, attempting to make a left turn onto southbound Mitthoeffer, turned and collided with the eastbound vehicle. Witnesses tell police the eastbound vehicle did have a green light at the time.

The drivers in both vehicles, who were the only occupants in either vehicle, were transported to the hospital.

The driver in the eastbound vehicle was transported with non-life threatening injuries. However, Smith, the driver of the westbound vehicle, was transported with what were thought to be possibly serious injuries. About an hour later, while at the hospital, Smith passed away due to multiple blunt force traumatic injuries.

