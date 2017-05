INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are announcing the Rockville Road bridge reopening.

INDOT crews had to demolish much of the bridge following a crash back in January.

Since the crash, Rockville Road had numerous lane closures. Both directions were diverted to the westbound lanes.

The on-ramp to northbound I-465 also had to be shut down because of the repairs.

The ramp will also reopen Monday.

