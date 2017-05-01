Victim of April 29 fatal south side shooting identified

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities have released the name of the victim in a fatal south side shooting that occurred over the weekend.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified Maurice Martinez, 28, as the victim of an early Saturday morning shooting.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. inside the Bradford Lake Apartments in the 7600 block of Portage Court.

Officers arrived to see a man who had suffered from at least one gun shot wound.

Martinez was transported Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital where he later died.

Suspect information has not yet been released.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...