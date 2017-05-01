Water boiling advisory issued following water main break in Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A crash in Madison County has caused officials to issue a water boiling advisory to residents.

Following a water main break at State Road 13 and 800 South, officials shut off the water supply to the Summerlake  area in Ingalls.

Officials released a statement:

Due to any repairs of the water main break, water customers are advised to boil the water for at least 3 minutes before cooking or drinking until further notice.  We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.

It is unknown how long the advisory will be in effect.

