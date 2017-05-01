Work starting on 4,000-panel solar farm in Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Work is about to start on installing 4,000 panels for a solar energy farm along Interstate 65 near Columbus, Indiana.

The new farm covering about seven acres is among 10 being built by Hoosier Energy to produce power for 18 electrical cooperatives in southern and central Indiana and southeastern Illinois.

The (Columbus) Republic reports project developer Chad Jenkins expects the construction work could be completed by August about 40 miles south of Indianapolis. It is the first such project in Bartholomew County.

Jenkins says Hoosier Energy is building the farms with a goal of having 10 percent of its power come from renewable sources.

Bartholomew County REMC is among Hoosier Energy’s customers. REMC spokesman Marty Lasure says its customers want renewable energy and most support the project.

