As concerts begin, Hamilton County drivers could be on wrong side of the road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As concert season kicks off in Hamilton County, drivers could see a major traffic pattern off the interstate nearby.

Crews are in full swing to finish a unique Hamilton County interchange. A design that should move vehicles quicker through a heavily congested intersection.

But the time savings aren’t enough to get some drivers excited. “It’s different,” Fishers resident Robert Sherrod said. “It seems odd.”

It’s called a double cross-over diamond interchange. INDOT released video months ago explaining how it works.

Drivers who turn left off the interstate, will stay on the left side, and cross-over after the bridge. There are two others across the state. This will be Hamilton County’s first.

“I’m not going to avoid it,” Sherrod said. “If I have to deal with it, I’ll deal with it.”

Locals won’t be the only ones dealing with it. It’s one of the area’s busiest intersections, with a mall, and the Klipsch Music Center nearby.

As shows start next week, INDOT hopes goers will see the new pattern. The first show is next Saturday. The plan was to make the switch Monday, but wet weather delayed it until mid-week, at the earliest.

“We’re expecting there to be less backups, smoother traffic flow and that really just makes it safer for everybody visiting this area, especially on busy nights when thousands are going to Klipsch Music Center,” INDOT spokesperson Nathan Riggs said.

It’s a major change INDOT knows could be confusing. This is why they’re racing to finish work before the first show.

“That first experience is going to be an experience in itself which is why we want to make sure that the signs are clear, the pavement markings are clear, and that signals are clear so that people can get through this with a little confusion as possible,” Riggs said.

A design that could give concert goers more of an experience than the show itself. “They’re going to just think it’s part of a big party,” Fishers resident Tony Kleine said.

Construction at the interchange will last until July. INDOT said it couldn’t wait until after concert season to make the switch.

With concerts lasting until the fall, the cold weather could prevent crews from making improvements. This is part of the $92 million I-69 project to improve Fishers to Pendleton.

The project is more than an interchange upgrade, a lane is being added to a 15 mile stretch of I-69. An upgrade set to finish by November.

