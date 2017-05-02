Beware: $75 off coupon on Facebook to Bed Bath & Beyond isn’t real

UNION, NJ (WCMH) — The fake coupon just serves as another reminder that if something seems to be too good to be true, it probably is.

“We are sorry for any confusion and disappointment this fake coupon has caused,” Bed Bath & Beyond wrote on its Facebook page after the coupon began circulating.

Bed Bath & Beyond said it is working with Facebook to have the coupon removed.

A similar coupon for Lowe’s recently circulated, but that was also proven to be fake.

Lowe’s says it is likely a phishing scam.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...