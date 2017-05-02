Columbus missing person report leads to mother and son arrests

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus woman and her son are in custody on warrants.

Heather Payne, 40, was arrested in connection with a body attachment warrant out of Bartholomew County. Kyle Lewis, 21, was arrested on a Johnson County warrant for dealing methamphetamine.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, Columbus police officers responded to the 100 block of Carrie Lane. That’s where they located Lewis, who had been reported as a missing person.

Payne and Lewis were taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.

