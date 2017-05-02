Ex-boyfriend of USI student arrested in her killing

NEWBURGH, Ind. (AP) — The ex-boyfriend of a University of Southern Indiana student found slain last week is due in court on preliminary charges in the 20-year-old woman’s fatal shooting.

Warrick County Prosecutor Mike Perry says 22-year-old Isaiah Hagan will appear Tuesday afternoon for an initial hearing on a preliminary murder charge in Halee Rathgeber’s slaying.

He tells the Evansville Courier & Press the probable cause affidavit in the case has been sealed for now.

Rathgeber’s body was found April 24 near a rural sports complex east of Newburgh, about 15 miles east of Evansville. Authorities have said she died after being shot once in the head.

Hagan also faces preliminary robbery and obstruction of justice charges. It was unclear Tuesday if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

