Former Indy General Motors plant sold, plans to develop property

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A buyer has been selected for the former Indianapolis General Motors Stamping Plant.

Racer Trust announced Tuesday that they have come to terms of agreement with Ambrose Property for the sale and development of the former GM plant.

According to RACER Trust, Ambrose Propery Group plans to invest more than $550 million over 15 years to restore and develop the facility. Included in Ambrose Property Group’s plans are an office and retail space, a hotel, community green space and the creation of public recreational opportunities along the White River.

RACER Trust says the first phase of the project is expected to include 250 multi-family residential units. More than 900 full-time jobs are expected to be created at the project’s completion.

RACER Trust, which was created to help position formerly GM-owned properties and facilities before its 2009 bankruptcy, originally called for bid submissions in February.

The plant, which sits on 103 acres on the edge of the White River, directly west of the central business district, was the site of a GM manufacturing operation until June 2011.

Development is expected to get underway sometime in June 2018.

