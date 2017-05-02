Fort Wayne man sentenced to 110 years in prison for 2015 killing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man who opened fire on two men inside a southeast side home in October 2015, killing one, has been sentenced.

Hozyfa Sultan, 25, was sentenced Monday in Allen County Superior Court to 110 years in prison.

Sultan was given 60 years for the murder of Brandon Washington, 35 years for attempting to murder Mykell Montgomery and 15 more years for an enhanced firearm charge. It all happened just before noon Oct. 22, 2015, inside a home in the 5000 block of Plaza Drive.

Prosecuting Attorney Steve Godfrey asked for more but said they wanted to make sure Sultan would never get out of prison. “With a 110-year sentence and having to do 75 percent of it, I mean you’re looking at 80 some years he’s going to have to do. That’s pretty much it for him,” said Godfrey.

The defense argued a lighter sentence under the claim Sultan isn’t the “worst of the worst.” The judge said he’s pushing that limit. Godfrey agreed: “Obviously there are worse offenders than what he has done, more horrible crimes with worse records, but he’s right up there. He’s one of them, and I think the judge made that clear. If he’s not the worst of the worst, he’s one of them.”

Washington’s body was found dead in the home; Montgomery fled to a home at in the 5200 block of Plaza Drive and was recovered by medics.

Sultan was arrested in an FBI raid in Atlanta days after the killing.

Montgomery told police he “knew all along that Hozyfa Sultan was the person who shot him and Brandon Washington,” according to court documents. He said Sultan came to the Plaza Drive home and looked around before he asked if they had any guns. After both men said they didn’t, Montgomery told police “Sultan pulled out a gun from his right pocket and started shooting Brandon,” according to the affidavit. Montgomery said Sultan then turned the gun on him as he ran out of the home, the affidavit said.

Despite Montgomery’s initial information, prosecutors said he became uncooperative leading up to Sultan’s trial. Sultan ultimately was released from custody in October because state law requires defendants be brought to trial within six months.

Sultan was retried in March. A jury convicted him of murder, attempted murder and a gun enhancement after four days.

During Monday’s sentencing, the aunt of Washington told the court the family forgives Sultan.

Sultan maintained his innocence and said he plans to appeal.

Sultan has a pending case for a felony dealing cocaine charge.

