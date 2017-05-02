Gillibrand on 2020 presidential run: ‘I’m ruling it out’

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says she is ruling out a run for president in 2020 because she’s “focused entirely” on running for re-election next year.

The New York Democrat told cable’s Spectrum News during an event Monday at Fort Drum in northern New York that she’s “dedicated to serving our state as our senator” and is running for re-election in 2018.

When asked if she’s ruling out seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, Gillibrand replied: “I’m focused entirely on running for Senate, so yes, I’m ruling it out.”

Gillibrand replaced Hillary Clinton in the Senate in 2009 and easily won re-election in 2012 by defeating Republican Wendy Long. Gillibrand has been regarded in recent years as a potential presidential candidate.

