Hamilton County districts pass school referendum

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Several districts in Hamilton County passed a school referendum Tuesday evening.

Westfield’s construction referendum passed with 54% of the vote. Carmel had an overwhelming 8,437 votes voting yes to its replacement referendum as of Tuesday evening.

Carmel Clay posted a video of the announcement to their Facebook.

It was thought that if the referenda failed, 260 jobs would have been cut according to the superintendent of Carmel Clay Schools.

He also said that if the if it failed they’d have to alter programming, increase class sizes, cut some sports, school-funded clubs and performing arts programs.

The vote also passed in Sheridan according to an account that was retweeted by district.

Sheridan Community Schools referendum passes with 73 percent voting yes. Total turnout: 726. — Sheridan Yes! (@Sheridan_Yes) May 3, 2017

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...