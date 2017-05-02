Henry Co. traffic stop leads to drug arrest

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Monday afternoon traffic stop in Henry County lead to the arrest of one and the seizure of more than $30,000 worth of drugs.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle, driven by 59-year-old Porifirio Diaz, was pulled over on westbound I-70 in Henry County at approximately 9:15 a.m.

During the stop, the deputy on scene observed multiple indicators of possible drug activity. At that time Diaz was asked to step out of the vehicle.

A K9 officer arrived on scene a short time later. After scanning the vehicle, the K9 officer did indicate possible suspicious activity and deputies then performed a search of the vehicle.

Several tools and pieces of lumber, which appeared to have been tampered with, were discovered in the back of the vehicle. Diaz told deputies that he was was a carpenter.

After cutting a block of wood open, two large plastic-wrapped bundles that had been dipped in axle grease were found.They turned out to be a half pound of heroin and 86 grams of crystal methamphetamine, worth more than $30,000.

Diaz was taken into custody and transported to the Henry County Jail where he faces preliminary charges of dealing in a schedule on controlled substance and dealing in methamphetamine.

The stop, investigation and subsequent arrest were conducted by the Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement, a multi-jurisdiction law enforcement task force consisting of deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

