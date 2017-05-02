Hoosiers volunteer to help flood victims in Missouri

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosier help is on the way to those hit hard by flooding in Missouri.

Three Red Cross volunteers from Indiana are headed to St. Louis. The volunteers will support the disaster relief efforts in a variety of roles, including health services and at shelters.

Right now there are 10 Red Cross shelters open across Missouri. Some communities were forced to evacuate due to rising rivers, and more evacuations are possible.

The 3 will spend at least 2 weeks in Missouri and could spend more time if the need continues.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...