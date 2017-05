INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are investigating after a body was found on the south side of the city Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Weber Drive, near Southport Road and US 31, around 11:45 a.m.

An IMPD spokesperson said homicide detectives were investigating. Additional information has not been released.

Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...