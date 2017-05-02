IMPD will hold roll-call in challenged neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will hold a roll call on 32nd Street and Clifton Street.

A roll call is where police supervisors take attendance and inspect uniforms before an officer takes their shift.

This comes after two murders in the community in three weeks. The latest happened on Monday when police found a man dead in his car.

According to IMPD, the area is a high crime area with illegal drug activity.

“Violent crime it is a way of society now we got to have people to stand up and say we are not going to take that,” said IMPD Commander Michael Jefferson.

On Wednesday, Jefferson will pass out cards that have the number to Crime Stoppers. Jefferson will encourage residents to call the anonymous number to report crimes in their neighborhood.

Some residents welcome the idea of IMPD’s roll call.

“I think it will tie in the law with the community and ease the barrier that is there,” said Gary Hobbs, local businessman.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

