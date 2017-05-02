Injuries reported in Madison Co. crash involving school bus

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A school bus was involved in a crash in Madison County Tuesday morning.

According to Madison County Emergency Management, the accident happened in the area of County Road 67 West and State Road 32 at approximately 6:45 a.m.

Three students were on the bus at the time of the crash, all have been released to their parents. The driver of the bus was being transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities are still attempting to extricate the driver of the second vehicle from the car.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

