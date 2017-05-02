Jimmy John’s selling $1 subs on Tuesday

(WFLA) – Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches will be selling subs for just $1 on Tuesday.

It’s part of the restaurant chain’s Customer Appreciation Day. The dollar subs will be sold from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 2 at participating locations. At least 20 Indianapolis area locations are taking part in the fun, as well as others in central Indiana

The deal only applies to customers who visit the restaurant. Delivery subs will still be full price.

Find out more and see if the deal is available at your Jimmy John’s location by visiting the company’s website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...