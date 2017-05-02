Marsh sells off liquor ahead of pharmacy sale

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Marsh announced a 40 percent off sale on all its liquor for Monday and Tuesday of this week. It’s ahead of its sale of all of its pharmacies to CVS.

Under Indiana law only drug stores and liquor stores are allowed to sell liquor. Going forward Marsh will only sell beer and wine.

Although the liquidation runs through Tuesday there won’t be much for shoppers to choose from. As of 9 p.m. Monday night, liquor shelves were bare in most stores.

At some points Monday’s sale parking was difficult to find at the downtown Michigan Street location.

This transition comes during recent announcements from Marsh that the chain is shutting down several locations amidst falling sales.

