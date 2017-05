MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Shoppers in McCordsville and Franklin now have a new option.

Meijer opened new locations in both towns Tuesday morning.

Meijer says each store is nearly 200,000 square feet, and they together employee more than 300 Hoosiers.

This is the first Meijer for McCordsville. Store officials presented Mount Vernon Community Schools with $25,000 for scholarships.

Both locations are holding special grand opening sales beginning Thursday.

