Rate discounts for Indiana Toll Road coming to end soon

Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this May 30, 2007 file photo, vehicles pay tolls as they enter the Indiana Toll Road near Angola, Ind. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond, File)

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — The rates many Indiana Toll Road drivers pay will jump dramatically next month when a state subsidy ends after more than a decade.

The Indiana Toll Road Concession Co. says two-axle vehicles with electronic transponders will be charged the same as those without starting June 1. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports vehicles with transponders will pay $10.50 to travel the full 157-mile Toll Road length, which is more than double the current transponder rate.

State officials established the discounted rate to ease toll increases for frequent Toll Road drivers after a $3.8 billion deal in 2006 leased the highway to a private operator that keeps all toll revenue.

The subsidy originally was to expire in June 2016, but state officials extended it until the subsidy fund was depleted.

