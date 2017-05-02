Tech company announces Indiana hub, creation of 2,000 jobs

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) — Technology company Infosys announced overnight it was bringing 2,000 jobs to Indiana in the coming years. The India-based company says it’s moving 10,000 jobs to the United States and plans to open its first hub in Indiana.

Infosys is a digital software company the specializes in producing software projects that keep up with the ever changing advances in technology. They specialize in Automation and Artificial Intelligence. Infosys helps businesses in financial services, manufacturing, healthcare and retail run more smoothly and efficiently.

Indiana’s hub would be the first of four coming to the United States. In a statement from the company, CEO Vishal Sikka said, “Infosys is committed to hiring 10,000 American technology workers over the next two years to help invent and deliver the digital futures for our clients in the United States.”

Gov. Eric Holcolmb said in that same statement, “In addition, our higher education institutions are producing a world class workforce, establishing Indiana as the innovation hub of the Midwest. I look forward to working with Infosys to elevate Indiana to the next level.”

Company officials say they are still working to determine exactly where the hub will be located. It’s expected to open in August and bring 2,000 jobs.

