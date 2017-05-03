500 Festival Kickoff to May celebration to take place on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 500 Festival will hold its annual Kickoff to May celebration Wednesday to mark the start of many events leading up to the Indy 500.

The Kickoff to May starts at 11 a.m. with an IndyCar leading Chevy Festival Cars to the south side of Monument Circle.

The event is free and open to the public.

500 Festival president and CEO Bob Bryant, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett spoke at a ceremony Wednesday morning.

At noon, Indy mascots will be competing in the Mascot 500 race. They will race down Meridian Street toward Monument Circle.

Photos can be taken with the 500 Festival princesses as well as the festival cars.

There will be prizes, food trucks and a presentation of the commemorative milk bottles from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The event is scheduled to last until 2 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...