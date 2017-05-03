Boil water advisory remains in effect for Lizton, Pittsboro after water main break

Related Coverage Pittsboro under boil order after water main break

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Citizens Energy Group said late Wednesday night that it is in the process of restoring water service to Lizton and Pittsboro after repairing a 20-inch diameter water main that failed earlier in the day.

According to Citizens, customers should see full water pressure restored over the next couple hours.

When service is restored, customers are advised to boil their drinking water as a precaution for three minutes. The advisory remains in effect for 36 hours.

Citizens water customers with questions are asked to call (317) 924-3311.

Pittsboro water customers with questions are asked to call (317) 892-3326.

