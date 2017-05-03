Carcasses dumped in Noblesville; DNR and police investigating

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Contractors made a disturbing discovery inside of a dumpster in one Noblesville neighborhood. They found the carcasses of several animals including chicken, goats, sheep, and pigs.

It happened near the intersection of Little Chicago Road and State Road 38.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials say not only is this disturbing, but dumping carcasses is illegal. They say a joint investigation between the DNR and Noblesville Police is underway, and they’re finding the person responsible may have dumped carcasses in other Noblesville neighborhoods under construction as well.

“This is a little different. We don’t get a lot of calls like this,” said DNR Senior Conservation Officer, John Gano.

According to the DNR, carcasses were dumped in three Noblesville neighborhoods. They say evidence from the scene links the cases and has led them to a suspect.

Officer Gano says they are working with Noblesville police and take this case very seriously.

“It is unsightly, it’s unsafe, it’s unhealthy. Obviously, it is a great burden to the property owner,” said Gano.

Several people who live in the area declined an interview, but Officer Gano said dumping cases like this pose risks to wildlife because it’s unclear how these animals died and if they were diseased.

He said the law requires people to dispose of carcasses by either burying or incinerating them. People unable to do that themselves should contract the job out.

“There are legitimate ways to dispose of these carcasses. Putting them in a dumpster, in an open area, out here in a neighborhood is certainly not one,” said Gano.

Officials say no charges have been filed in this case yet, but the person responsible will likely face misdemeanor charges and could spend time behind bars if convicted.

