Church organist charged after post-election vandalization to church

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators say a church organist, fearful after the outcome of the 2016 election, vandalized the church he worked at to “mobilize a movement.”

26-year-old George Stang of Bloomington has been charge with institutional criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.

Investigators said he admitted to spray painting phrases such as “HEIL TRUMP” and “FAG CHURCH,” on St. David’s Episcopal Church. The graffiti was found on the morning of Nov. 13.

After six months of investigation, Stang was found to be responsible for the vandalism.

In an interview with police, Stang said he felt scared and alone due to the election results. Stang, identified as being homosexual in court documents, said his parents are not very supportive of him because he is gay.

He said he wanted to “mobilize a movement” but didn’t want the media attention that had resulted.

A handwritten statement from Stang to investigators stated, in part, “I suppose I wanted to give local people a reason to fight for good even if it was a false flag. I of course realize now that this was NOT the way to go about inspiring activism.”

Online jail records indicate that Stang has bonded out.

“This incident has been a blight on our small and diverse community, and I am proud of the hard work put forth by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, especially Detective Brian Shrader and Sheriff Scott Southerland,” said Brown County Prosecutor Theodore Adams.

