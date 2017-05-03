Congressman Carson pushes anti-discrimination legislation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Congressman Andre Carson is pushing for nationwide anti-discrimination legislation. Carson says he supports a plan that re-introduced The Equality Act Tuesday.

The Equality Act would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to make it illegal to discriminate against someone based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. Two other lawmakers are re-introducing the plan. Carson is the original co-sponsor.

“It sets a national standard for states to look at and model themselves after. I think we need to respect states’ rights to a degree,” Carson said. “But, in many instances — RFRA is another example where the states could not figure it out until public pressure was overwhelming — I think this act expands on the great work of the Civil Rights Act.”

The timing on this bill is interesting. There are reports that President Trump will sign some type of religious freedom executive order Thursday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...