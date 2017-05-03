Conservation officers searching for missing man

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Indiana Conservation Officers are searching for a missing Noblesville man.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the black 2013 Volkswagen Sedan of 52-year-old Mark Farmen was discovered inside the Morgan-Monroe State Forest unoccupied.

Farmen was last seen in the morning on May 1.

He is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 178 pounds.

Anyone with information on Farmen’s possible whereabouts is asked to call Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.

