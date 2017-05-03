Graham Rahal participates in “Drive Away Hunger” event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyCar driver Graham Rahal spent time Wednesday giving back to the community.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver took part in the “Drive Away Hunger” event hosted by Fifth Third Bank.

“May is far more than being on a race track and driving around,” Rahal said. “It also give us as drivers and our sponsors, like Fifth Third Bank a great opportunity to be in the spotlight to really highlight the things that we want to obviously like giving back.”

Rahal helped kids from the Flanner House plant vegetables to help build their Urban Garden.

“We realize we are very fortunate to race IndyCars for a living and that’s part of it,” Rahal said. “But when you get that opportunity to be in that spotlight a little bit and bring attention to places like the Flanner House and everything that we are doing, that helps a lot.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...