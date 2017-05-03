Lawrence PD cracking down on speeders on Pendleton Pike

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – Lawrence police are cracking down on speeding along Pendleton Pike.

They say it will help reduce deadly crashes in the city and help make the roads safer.

LPD says seven people have been killed on the roadway since January 2016.

They say in most of these deadly crashes speed is the number one contributor.

“What can we do to make a difference?” asked Gary Woodruff, LPD’s deputy chief.

“Drivers out here are going to see a lot of red and blue lights,” said David Hofmann, LPD’s chief.

And they wasted no time. During Wednesday’s news conference a Lawrence officer was pulling over speeders. At least four were either ticketed or warned.

And no one was exempt. After the news conference, a mail truck was pulled over.

“If we can save just one life it’s going to be worth it,” said Hofmann.

“Anybody who thinks the purpose of writing a ticket is to generate revenue or meet a quota has never had to knock on the door of somebody and tell them their loved one is not coming home,” said Sgt. John Perrine of the Indiana State Police.

The seven killed on Pendleton Pike in 2016 included a 1-year-old boy killed in a crash in March, an elderly couple killed in a November crash and a crash in August that was caught on surveillance cameras that killed one person and left another seriously injured.

“Speeding tends to be the root of most violations. If we can cut down that speed factor then I think those other violations will also start to cut down as people get a little more patient,” said Sgt. Perrine.

“There’s definitely a lot of speeding,” said Jacob Cohron of Cohron’s Manufactured Homes.

The business has a front row view of Pendleton Pike.

“Our biggest concern is with all our customers right around here, just pulling in and out. We have neighborhoods and we’re concerned about their safety really,” said Cohron.

Although it wasn’t deadly, in March 2016, three people were seriously injured after a truck crashed into a neighboring mobile home park.

“They’re doing something about it and having this I think really will help,” said Cohron.

Lawrence is working with IMPD, Indiana State Police and the Marion County Sheriff’s office on this operation.

They say increased patrols will remain for the rest of the spring and summer.

