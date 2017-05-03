Person shot on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD confirmed a person was shot on the city’s east side Wednesday night.

According to police, the victim was shot three times after an argument in the 100 block of Hendricks Place shortly before 9 p.m.

Authorities said the victim drove himself to a nearby fire station on East Washington Street where medics transported him to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated. WISH-TV has a crew at the scene.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...