Police say two people dead in murder-suicide at Texas community college

DALLAS (WCMH) — Police in Texas say two people are dead in a murder-suicide after earlier reports of an active shooter at a Dallas-area community college.

The Irvine Police Department tweeted at about 12:45 p.m. that there was an active shooter at Northlake College.

Active shooter at Northlake College – avoid the area. — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) May 3, 2017

The college tweeted that it was under intruder lockdown and students should go to the nearest room and lockdown.

We are still on Intruder Lock-down. Go to nearest room and lock-down. If not on campus, stay away. Police is on the scene. — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017

At about 1:50pm, police tweeted that there was one victim dead and the suspect had committed suicide.

We have what appears to be one victim deceased & the shooter has committed suicide. — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) May 3, 2017

Police continue to search buildings but said it appears there was no other continuing threat.

