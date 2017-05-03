Police say two people dead in murder-suicide at Texas community college

DALLAS (WCMH) — Police in Texas say two people are dead in a murder-suicide after earlier reports of an active shooter at a Dallas-area community college.
The Irvine Police Department tweeted at about 12:45 p.m. that there was an active shooter at Northlake College.
The college tweeted that it was under intruder lockdown and students should go to the nearest room and lockdown.
At about 1:50pm, police tweeted that there was one victim dead and the suspect had committed suicide.
Police continue to search buildings but said it appears there was no other continuing threat.