Randy Ollis on cancer diagnosis: ‘The prognosis is fantastic’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Randy Ollis made an announcement on Daybreak Wednesday morning.

24-Hour News 8’s Randy Ollis said that he is battling a cancer diagnosis. He was diagnosed about three weeks ago.

“I’m a man of faith and my faith is in that personal relationship with Jesus Christ, and I accepted him 55 years ago,” Randy said.

Randy said he noticed a lump on his neck while sitting at his computer at home.

“You always think it’s somebody else, and I told my wife, this happens everyday around the world, probably millions of times,” Randy said.

Randy starts chemotherapy treatment Thursday and is going to have three treatments.

“Several weeks ago, I was diagnosed with Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma cancer,” Randy said. “The great thing about it is it is stage one, if there is anything great about cancer.”

Randy said the prognosis from his doctor is very good for a full recovery. Randy maintained his trademark sense of humor during his announcement.

“I hope his forecast is better than mine,” Randy joked.

