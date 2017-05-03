Residents to hold rally in area near 30th and Clifton Streets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday afternoon, IMPD’s Northwest District held a roll call near 30th Street and Clifton Street.

Roll calls are daily briefings within a police department where officers get their updates before they start their shifts.

That intersection also marks the site of the neighborhood’s latest murder. Just a couple of weeks before that, 15-year-old Semaj Jordan was shot and killed in a nearby alley.

Since the deadly shootings, there have been no arrests. IMPD adds that the Northwest neighborhood is a high crime area.

IMPD Commander Michael Jefferson developed the idea of having a roll call in the challenged neighborhood. He wanted officers to use the opportunity to talk to residents and connect with them.

Less than an hour after IMPD’s roll call, some residents and local pastors decided to come back together and schedule a rally. The gathering will be held Sunday, at 4 p.m. at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church at 32nd and Clifton Streets.

“All that killing, they need to stop and pray that there will be peace,” said resident, Caroline Cunningham.

As IMPD wrapped up its roll call on Wednesday, pastors huddled and prayed for the officers policing the area around 30th and Clifton.

Once the officers dispersed to their various beats, some residents felt ready to get involved in the process in making their neighborhood safer, and ensuring others will be held accountable for their actions.

