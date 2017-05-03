Search warrant leads to two Carmel drug arrests

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – A search warrant lead to two drug arrests Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Carmel Police Department, a warrant was served at an apartment at the Carmel Center Apartments near Rangeline Road and 126th Street just before 1 p.m.

Justin Williams, 21, and 21-year-old De’la Jones at the Carmel were both arrested.

Police say they found 300 Xanax pills, marijuana, a gun and $5,300.

Williams and Jones face several preliminary charges including maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a handgun without a license.

Both are being held at the Hamilton County Jail.

