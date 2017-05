INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly is not a fan of the GOP’s latest bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

House Republicans are currently working to get the votes needed to pass the new legislation.

Donnelly say the latest draft would cause 400,000 Hoosiers to lose insurance and dramatically increase premiums and deductibles for people over the age of 60.

He says he will fight the bill if it gets to the Senate.

