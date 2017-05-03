Terre Haute man dies when tractor collides with train

ATHERTON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 38-year-old man has died after his tractor collided with a freight train in western Indiana.

Vigo County Sheriff Greg Ewing says Samuel Plant of Terre Haute died in the collision about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday near the Vigo-Parke county line.

Ewing says Plant was operating a large field sprayer loaded with herbicide when it entered the railroad tracks and was struck by the train.

He says the train engineer received some chemical burns in the collision and was being treated. He also says a hazardous materials cleanup has been requested because 100-150 gallons of the herbicide spilled.

Ewing says railroad crossing lights were working at the time of the collision.

