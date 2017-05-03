Tricycle races, mascots and 220 mph test runs: it’s May in Indianapolis

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) –The sound of an IndyCar zipping by at 220 miles per hour once again roared through the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Wednesday.

Fans who watched Fernando Alonso’s test run know it as the sound of May. The test run was part of a string of events city leaders and Indy 500 organizers highlighted to kick off the month of May Wednesday.

“From the minute the gates open until they close them, it’s just awesome,” one fan said.

While Alonso ripped across the track, Indianapolis’ pro sports mascots dove headfirst into a slower race.

They pedaled tricycles on Monument Circle, with the Indy Eleven’s “Zeke” taking first place.

“Every month in Indianapolis is a good month, but May in Indianapolis is special,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

You don’t have to remind Hogsett that the Indianapolis Grand Prix is May 13, Indy 500 qualifications start May 20 and Carb Day is May 26.

The 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for May 28.

“It makes the city so exciting. So many people come from out of town. There’s just a lot of stuff to do and a of of stuff to celebrate,” IndyCar fan, Denise Carmean said.

“On race day, those 33 cars come racing around, in front of you. There’s nothing like it. It’s absolutely amazing,” Indy 500 enthusiast, Robert Wasson said.

At the end of the day, fans gathered at Daredevil Brewing Company in Speedway for a 5K walk and fun with AJ Foyt IV and other IndyCar drivers. The 5K was free but participants could purchase a gift bag for Indiana military members serving overseas. The bags included Indy 500 shirts, hats and bandannas.

