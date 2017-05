GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – Students in Greenfield gathered together before class Wednesday morning to honor memory of a classmate who died in a car crash this week.

Classmates held hands, bowing their heads in remembrance of 17-year-old Sarah Overby.

The fatal accident happened early Tuesday morning at a rural intersection just a few miles east of Fortville.

The 17-year-old was a back seat passenger in the car that crashed in the an utility pole.

