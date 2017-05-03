Water main break in Hendricks County prompts school closures

LIZTON, Ind. (WISH) — A water main break in Hendricks County caused two school closures and shut off water to dozens of homes early Wednesday morning.

The rupture happened near Brownsburg overnight on County Road 450 North near North County Road 500 East, about four miles north of I-74.

Citizens Energy reported about 60 homes and businesses lost water.

North West Hendricks School Corporation said Tri-West High School and Tri-West Middle School would be closed for the day. The elementary schools initially opened, but students were sent home at 9 a.m.

Repairs are expected to take until Wednesday evening.

WATER MAIN BREAK: Crews on scene at Co. Rd 450 N & Crescent Ridge Dr near Brownsburg. Traffic down to 1 lane #Daybreak8 #NewsTracker pic.twitter.com/f7FVgIEKag — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) May 3, 2017

