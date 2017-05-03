White House official in Indiana to visit small businesses

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) – A top appointee in the Trump administration will be visiting Indiana to tour small businesses across the state. Linda McMahon is the head of the Federal Small Business Administration. She plans to tour several spots with Indiana’s Lt. Governor Susan Crouch.

This is National Small Business Week, which recognizes people who take a risk on an idea, invest in their communities and create jobs. McMahon will be in Indy to tour towns in the state which are making an impact on economic growth and the revitalization.

Speedway Indoor Karting owners say the gokarting business on Main Street in Speedway, which used loans from the administration, is doing well. Indiana SBA officials say it’s a perfect example of how small businesses can revitalize a community. Other businesses like Speedread Technologies, TechShot in Greenville and Big Woods Restaurant in Speedway will be on McMahon’s tour Wednesday. SBA says 99.4 percent of the businesses are small. According to local district director Stacey Poynter, Indiana’s half million small businesses employ more than 45 percent of the state’s workforce — 1.2 million people.

“Speedway, you have a lot of small businesses here; a lot of things are happening,” Poynter said. “It won the Monumental Award last year from the Indy chamber. We are here today at Speedway Indoor Karting facility, which is a great example; they helped get financed with an SBA loan. We have the Big Woods Restaurant —

another SBA loan recipient — just a great revitalization on Main Street in the heartland of America.”

McMahon schedule starts with a speech at the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders conference in Indianapolis. Then she moves on to visit Speedway for a manufacturer’s roundtable followed by an awards ceremony highlighting some of the state’s small business winners.

The White House has said they are working to roll back the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. Vice President Mike Pence and President Trump want to make it easier for small businesses to get financial assistance.

