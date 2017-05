INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Lebanon for Tuesday night’s drawing.

Hoosier Lottery officials said the winning ticket was purchased at the Kroger located at 2420 North Lebanon Street. The ticket matched every number except the Megaball.

Tuesday night’s winning numbers were 5-14-42-43-58 and the Megaball was 1.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night with an estimated jackpot of $20 million.

