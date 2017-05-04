8 things to do in Indy this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a few things going on around town this weekend (May 5-7).

2017 First Friday Food Truck Fest kickoff

This year is the start of the 7th FFFTF Season. A fleet of about 30 food trucks will converge in the Old National Center parking lot on the first Friday of each month from this Friday until October. The price is just $5 at the gate and children under the age of five are free. There will be an abundance of food to try and buy as well as games and activities for the kids.

Cinco De Mayo Baila festivities

If food trucks aren’t your thing, there are plenty of other events going on this Friday for Cinco de Mayo. Four Day Ray Brewing is hosting a grand opening for their outdoor beer garden beginning at 5 p.m. with My Yellow Rickshaw taking the stage at 8 p.m.. There will also be Latin dancing and DJs at The Vogue and a Cinco de Mayo themed celebration at Howl at the Moon downtown.

College graduations

Graduates – hopefully you don’t have too much fun Friday night because some of you will have to be up early Saturday for commencement ceremonies. Indiana University – Bloomington, Ball State University, Marian University, Ivy Tech and Anderson University are all celebrating this Saturday.

Farmer’s Festivals

‘Tis the season for Farmers Markets across central Indiana. Saturday marks the season opener for many locations in and around the Indy metro including, but not limited to, Broad Ripple, Carmel, Cumberland, Fishers and Greenfield. There are several more within an hour drive or so, but keep an eye on the skies as some may be weather dependent.

Indy Mini and Rev 2017 (sold out)

Lace up the running shoes and head downtown for the 41st running of the Indianapolis Mini Marathon, one of the premier half marathons in the country. Scattered showers may linger into race day, but temperatures will be just about right, not too cold and not too hot. Watch out for street closures between downtown and Speedway between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Later in the evening, Rev Indy 2017 will take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Hopefully you got your tickets ahead of time, because the event itself is sold out.

Hope Plumbing 10th Annual Block Party

Didn’t get your ticket in time for Rev Indy? Don’t worry, we’ve found plenty of alternatives. On the near north side, Hope Plumbing is hosting a 10th anniversary community block party. The event begins at 2 p.m. and runs through 6 p.m. at 1919 E. 52nd St. They’ll have a DJ, drinks, adult drinks, food trucks and games.

Breweries

If you’re of age and a big fan of beer, this will be the weekend for you. Saturday will be a big day for many of the breweries and even home brewers across town. Big Brew at Great Fermentations (5127 E. 65th St. in Indy or 7900 E. US Highway 36 in Avon) is expected to draw nearly 11,000 people from six continents to celebrate National Homebrew Day. The event itself runs between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Fountain Square Brewery is hosting its 4th Annual Big Crazy Circus between 7-11:30 p.m. with both bands and beer. If your calendar is open Sunday, Flat 12 Bierworks is hosting its 4th RendezBrew with a Bacon Dish Competition, food for purchase and handcrafted beers.

Indy Eleven Craft Beer Festival before the match, also Naptown Roller derby

What if you like both beer and sports? Here’s your event for the weekend! The Indy Eleven will have their next home match of the season this Saturday, but they are also hosting a mini-beer festival before the game beginning at 5 p.m. and wrapping up just before the 7:30 p.m. match. If you’re not big on soccer and want to try something different, head over to the Elements Financial Blue Ribbon Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds for the Naptown Roller Derby home match against Ann Arbor. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the first round of action begins at 6 p.m. with a second bout to follow.

