Carmel police seek help identifying fraud/theft suspects

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects wanted for fraud and theft.

According to CPD, two suspects broke into a vehicle in the 1400 block of East 96th Street just after 6:30 p.m. on April 26.

After stealing credit cards out the vehicle, police say the two suspects went to a mall, Walgreens and a Best Buy. The stolen cards were then used to purchase items totaling more than $2,700.

Police also said the suspects were spotted traveling in a 2005-2009 white style Chevrolet Uplander mini-van.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

