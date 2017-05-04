Estranged husband arrested after Lafayette woman found injured in Indianapolis

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One arrest has been made after a Lafayette woman was found injured in Indianapolis.

Wednesday around 1:40 a.m., Lafayette police were called to the 100 block of Lori Lee Drive for a well-being check. The caller told police his roommate was missing.

Officers noticed signs of a struggle and began searching for the woman.

The victim was found in Indianapolis. She’s in stable condition at an Indianapolis hospital.

The woman told police she was battered and kidnapped from her Lafayette home by her estranged husband, 52-year-old Todd George.

Police located George in Kokomo and arrested him. He is being transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail where he will be booked.

George faces preliminary charges of burglary, kidnapping and aggravated battery.

The case is being turned over to the prosecutor’s office.

