Friends remember young pregnant woman killed in shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A young pregnant woman was shot and killed on the city’s west side. The search for the person responsible continues.

The woman has been identified as 18-year-old Brittany McNew. On Thursday, friends of McNew told 24 Hour News 8 that she was about 10 weeks pregnant.

Friends describe it as one of the most exciting times in 18-year-old Brittany McNew’s life.

“She had her first ultrasound about two weeks ago and they found out how far along she was. She was pretty happy about that,” said Kelly Latham, a friend of the victim.

McNew was shot around 9 a.m. Thursday. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

“It is just sad that someone took away the life of a baby and the baby’s mother,” said Latham.

Latham said she can’t imagine why anyone would want to hurt her friend. She said her family has known Brittany for a while. She got emotional while talking about her, describing her as a very caring person.

“My dad is in a wheelchair so she asked a lot about my dad. She always asked is he doing okay? Is he in the hospital? Is he better? She was always caring,” said Latham.

Latham said she and McNew had been talking a lot recently because they were both pregnant.

Their due dates were just about a week apart in December.

“We just had that connection because we were both becoming moms, new moms, so it was pretty cool,” said Latham.

She said she doesn’t know the circumstances around the shooting and is still in shock.

“You just got to be careful. People aren’t safe around here, never know what is going to happen,” said Latham.

This is still a very active investigation. Police are working to interview witnesses and people who may have been in the area at the time. If you have any information about this case call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

