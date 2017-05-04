Husband charged in fatal crash that killed wife

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The husband of a woman who died in a crash involving two vehicles in icy conditions back on the morning of December 30 of last year is facing four felony charges.

Authorities believe 28-year-old Jamie Stayer was under the influence of drugs when he drove across the centerline on Amstutz Road and hit a vehicle coming the other direction near the intersection of Schlatter Road in northeast Allen County.

Stayer’s wife, Colleen, 25, died in the crash. Their eight-month old child, who was in the back seat, was not injured and Jamie Stayer suffered minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

Colleen Stayer was not wearing a seatbelt and investigators believe she had been delivering newspapers. By not wearing a seatbelt, she could reach back in the vehicle and grab a paper to deliver.

Roads were icy and snow covered the morning of the crash and a spokesperson for the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said at the time those conditions were a factor in the crash.

Stayer faces the following four felony charges:

Causing Death When OWI w/Schedule 1 or 2 Controlled Substance being at least 21 years of age

Causing Death When Operating Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated

Operating Vehicle While Intoxicated or Controlled Substance with a Passenger Under 18

Neglect of a Dependent where the defendant places dependent in situation that endangers the dependent

A warrant was issued for Stayer’s arrest on April 28. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Thursday morning.

