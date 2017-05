INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a pregnant woman is in critical condition after she was shot on the west side of the city Thursday morning.

It happened in the 3400 block of W. Michigan Street, just west of N. Tibbs Avenue, around 9:15 a.m.

Additional information has not been released.

Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.

